Wednesday Mar 28 2018
Academy President John Bailey cleared of harassment complaint

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President John Bailey. Photo: Reuters/Newscom

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said, "The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter."

The Academy also denied earlier reporting that it had received three complaints, saying that only one was submitted.

John Bailey came under fire after The Academy received three harassment claims, 15 days after the 90th Academy Awards which led to an investigation taking place immediately.

Bailey had responded to the allegations saying, the allegations were completely untrue and that it did not happen.

Bailey — a cinematographer whose credits range from Groundhog Day to How to Be a Latin Lover — said in the memo that media reports describing complaints to the academy were false and served only to tarnish his 50-year career, Variety reported.

In January, the Academy came forward with a new Standards of Conduct initiative on the heels of expelling Oscar-winning director and AMPAS member Harvey Weinstein after he was embroiled in sexual assault and harassment claims, prompting the formation of the #MeToo and the #TimesUp movements.

