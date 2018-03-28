NAB to investigate massive embezzlement in KP police dept

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department.



NAB Director-General KP Farmanullah remarked that that bureau’s chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has given the permission to investigate the matter.

According to the letter, issued by the NAB Headquarters, funds worth billions of rupees were embezzled during the tenure of former Inspector General of Police KP Nasir Khan Durrani from 2013 to 2017.

It is stated that funds were misappropriated when equipment was bought for traffic police, licenses of police assistants were made, furniture for Counter-Terrorism Department office was purchased. Moreover, the funds were embezzled during polio drives as well.

The accountability bureau claims that fake bills of petrol were also created.

