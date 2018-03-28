Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB to investigate massive embezzlement in KP police dept

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department.

NAB Director-General KP Farmanullah remarked that that bureau’s chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has given the permission to investigate the matter.

According to the letter, issued by the NAB Headquarters, funds worth billions of rupees were embezzled during the tenure of former Inspector General of Police KP Nasir Khan Durrani from 2013 to 2017.

It is stated that funds were misappropriated when equipment was bought for traffic police, licenses of police assistants were made, furniture for Counter-Terrorism Department office was purchased. Moreover, the funds were embezzled during polio drives as well.

The accountability bureau claims that fake bills of petrol were also created.

The news was published in Roznama Jang on March 28, 2018. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

Marriyum Aurangzeb says ‘star witness’ testified in favour of Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

Subzwari offers Sattar to nominate 40 percent members for joint Rabita Committee

 Updated 2 hours ago
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

 Updated 3 hours ago
Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

Former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga plays cricket on streets of Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six killed in Diamer landslide

Six killed in Diamer landslide

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

New political party to be launched in Balochistan today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre from April 1 in Karachi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Bajwa doctrine does not mention 18th amendment or judiciary: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM