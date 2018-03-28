Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
Need to be more prepared to tackle climate change: PM

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks at the fifth meeting of National Disaster Management Commission at his office. 

ISLAMABAD: Climate change coupled with various other factors has increased the frequency of disasters and thus calls for a higher level of preparedness and institutional response, remarked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during a meeting on Wednesday.

The past experiences should be utilised to fine-tune disaster management strategies and put in place an efficient and effective mechanism in line with best international practices, the premier said during the fifth meeting of National Disaster Management Commission (NDMC) at his office.

Also present on the occasion, National Disaster Mangement Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lieutenant General Omar Hayat presented an overview of disaster management context of the country, evolution of the disaster management authority, achievements made so far, challenges faced by NDMA in responding to emergency situations, taking measures for disaster risk reduction and effective response mechanism. He also apprised the meeting about the contributions of the NDMA towards providing relief and rescue efforts during emergencies in various foreign countries.

The meeting reviewed the progress on decisions of the previous NDMC meetings and approved several plans, including Pakistan School Safety Framework, for the provinces to ensure safety and disaster risk reduction and a proposal to put in place a cohesive disaster management legislation and institutional framework through merger, repealing or reconfiguring the existing laws and organisations related to the disaster management.

In order to overcome bureaucratic delays and improve efficiency and effectiveness of the NDMA, it was also decided, in principle, to place NDMA under the Prime Minister’s Office.

It was also decided to strengthen aviation wing of Ministry of Interior for providing aviation support to NDMA during its rescue and relief efforts.

