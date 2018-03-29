Philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib receives Commonwealth Points of Light award

Amjad Saqib is the founder of Akhuwat. Photo: British high commission

Dr Amjad Saqib was recognised for his voluntary services at the 31st Commonwealth Points of Light for his work creating Pakistan’s largest micro-finance organisation that is benefitting hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged people.

He is the founder of “Akhuwat”, which claims to be the largest microfinance organisation in Pakistan, which provides interest-free loans to people with disadvantages so they can develop a sustainable income.

Started in 2001, Akhuwat now has 700 branches in 350 cities across Pakistan, enabling over 600,000 people to become self-reliant.

The charity also supports education initiatives, including ‘Akhuwat College’, which opened in 2015 and provides a residential facility for students who cannot afford quality education, and ‘Akhuwat University’, which will open in November 2018 as Pakistan’s first free university, supporting over 600 students.

The Commonwealth Points of Light award is a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth.

The award was presented by UK High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew.

On receiving the award Dr Amjad said, “Poverty is poison. Poverty is pain. We need to rise together and make a concerted effort to reduce poverty and make this world a happy place to live in. Thanks to the Commonwealth and Points of Light for recognising ‘Akhuwat’ and our effort for this great mission.”

The high commissioner said: “I am delighted to present Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib with the Commonwealth Point of Light award for his exceptional voluntary service that has benefitted hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged people".