Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib receives Commonwealth Points of Light award

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 29, 2018

Amjad Saqib is the founder of Akhuwat. Photo: British high commission 

Dr Amjad Saqib was recognised for his voluntary services at the 31st Commonwealth Points of Light for his work creating Pakistan’s largest micro-finance organisation that is benefitting hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged people.

He is the founder of “Akhuwat”, which claims to be the largest microfinance organisation in Pakistan, which provides interest-free loans to people with disadvantages so they can develop a sustainable income.

Started in 2001, Akhuwat now has 700 branches in 350 cities across Pakistan, enabling over 600,000 people to become self-reliant.

The charity also supports education initiatives, including ‘Akhuwat College’, which opened in 2015 and provides a residential facility for students who cannot afford quality education, and ‘Akhuwat University’, which will open in November 2018 as Pakistan’s first free university, supporting over 600 students.

The Commonwealth Points of Light award is a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth.

The award was presented by UK High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew.

On receiving the award Dr Amjad said, “Poverty is poison. Poverty is pain. We need to rise together and make a concerted effort to reduce poverty and make this world a happy place to live in. Thanks to the Commonwealth and Points of Light for recognising ‘Akhuwat’ and our effort for this great mission.”

The high commissioner said: “I am delighted to present Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib with the Commonwealth Point of Light award for his exceptional voluntary service that has benefitted hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged people".

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan conducts another successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile 'Babur'

Pakistan conducts another successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile 'Babur'

 Updated 28 minutes ago
MQM-P PIB leader Farooq Sattar arrives at Bahadurabad office

MQM-P PIB leader Farooq Sattar arrives at Bahadurabad office

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

Chief justice did not call PM a 'faryadi', clarifies SC

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

Court fines PTI Jhelum leader in defamation lawsuit

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

At least six dead as boat capsizes in Nawabshah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

Missing university student found raped, murdered in Faisalabad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

K-Electric cites low gas pressure behind Karachi power cuts

 Updated 4 hours ago
Terrorist groups have established sanctuaries in Afghanistan: FO

Terrorist groups have established sanctuaries in Afghanistan: FO

Updated 5 hours ago
MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

MQM-P lawmaker Dr Fauzia joins PSP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM