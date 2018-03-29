PM-CJP meeting has laid bare Nawaz Sharif’s drama: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the recent one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has brought Nawaz Sharif's drama out in the open.

Addressing the public in Karachi, Bilawal said the former prime minister only wants to save himself.

PM Abbasi tried to influence the Chief Justice for the sake of his quaid Nawaz Sharif, but the Chief Justice will follow the law, the PPP chairman added.

Earlier today, during the inauguration ceremony of the Thatta Carriageway Project in Thatta, Bilawal advised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to withdraw his remarks about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

On March 24, Prime Minister Abbasi had urged the members of the opposition to jointly nominate a new Senate chairman, alleging that Sanjrani held no respect as votes were bought in his favour.



Bilawal said he believed the prime minister was a responsible person.



"I will only advise the prime minister to withdraw his remarks against the Senate chairman."

Discussing his party's contribution to the development of Sindh, the PPP chairman said his party-led provincial government doesn't believe in showing off its hard work. He added that his party was the only one, among its peers, that could solve the problems of the nation.

Lashing out at political rival Shehbaz Sharif, the incumbent chief minister of Punjab, Bilawal said that in the past ten years of his governance, the minister had only managed to inaugurate a single, incomplete hospital.