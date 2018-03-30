Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP to appoint judicial officers as DROs, ROs for general elections 2018

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 30, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said judicial officers of lower courts will be appointed as district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) for general elections 2018.

The ECP said letters in this regard have been dispatched to the concerned registrars of high courts and lists of district and session judges, additional session judges, senior civil judges and civil judges has been requested.

The step was taken by the ECP in light of subclause 1(C) and 1 of Clause 50 & 52 of Election Act 2017, it added.

In January this year, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said general elections in the country will be held in July. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

30 years in power but Shehbaz couldn't build a hospital: Imran Khan

30 years in power but Shehbaz couldn't build a hospital: Imran Khan

 Updated 18 minutes ago
NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

NA committee working group rejects delimitation of new constituencies by ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

Imran neglected party policy in issuing Senate tickets, allege PTI MPAs

 Updated 7 hours ago
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Mastung operation

 Updated 11 hours ago
Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

Met Office forecasts extreme hot weather this Ramazan

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

PM Abbasi has one-point agenda to get NRO for Nawaz: Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

Shehzad Roy calls on Karachi to welcome Windies with PSL-like enthusiasm

 Updated 13 hours ago
PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N has turned its guns towards 18th Amendment: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 14 hours ago
Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

Do you think I intend to take over, CJP asks senior journalist

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM