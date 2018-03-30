ECP to appoint judicial officers as DROs, ROs for general elections 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said judicial officers of lower courts will be appointed as district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) for general elections 2018.

The ECP said letters in this regard have been dispatched to the concerned registrars of high courts and lists of district and session judges, additional session judges, senior civil judges and civil judges has been requested.

The step was taken by the ECP in light of subclause 1(C) and 1 of Clause 50 & 52 of Election Act 2017, it added.

In January this year, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said general elections in the country will be held in July.