pakistan
Saturday Mar 31 2018
RARRiaz Ahmed Rasikh

Man reportedly commits suicide after killing five others in Gujarat

RARRiaz Ahmed Rasikh

Saturday Mar 31, 2018

GUJRAT: A man reportedly committed suicide after killing five of his family members Saturday morning.

According to the police, initial investigation suggested the man shot dead his seven-year-old daughter, a niece, two nephews and sister-in-law before he killed himself. The accused’s mother and sister were also inside the house at the time of the incident but they escaped, police said.

Mubashir, who was working as a guard for a private security company, shot the children, his sister-in-law and himself with the same pistol.

The children’s father Mudassir was not in the country as he works in Dubai, from where the woman and her children had returned a few days back before they were shot dead, police said.

Although it had yet to be ascertained if the Mubashir committed the crime over domestic dispute, murdering family members over similar reasons is not an uncommon occurrence in Punjab.

A few days back, three children were reportedly killed by their mother in Lahore. The mother accused a friend of hers of the crime, but police said they suspected the mother to be the culprit.

On December 10, 2017, a man killed his two-year-old daughter with a sharp-edged instrument following an altercation with his wife.

Prior to that, a man was arrested from Multan for drowning his five-year-old daughter with disabilities in a canal.

he man had killed her daughter as he said it had become difficult for him to take care of her after his wife passed away.

On December 2, a woman suffocated her three children to death near Hafizabad’s Sakhekhi vicinity.

According to police sources, Zareena was frustrated by unemployment and poverty and had tried to slit her throat after disposing of the bodies of her children.

More From Pakistan:

