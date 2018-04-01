Sammy plays April Fool's prank on Pakistani fans

Oh Sammy, why did you play such a cruel prank?

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy had a hearty laugh after he played a brutal April Fool's prank on his die-hard Pakistani fans.

The fan-favourite Peshawar Zalmi captain tweeted earlier today that he is 'heading to Pakistan' by making a comeback to the West Indies team.



The tweet was enough to give an adrenaline rush to the Pakistani fans, as many started to pin hopes on seeing their champion Sammy in the ongoing T20I series in Karachi.



Alas! It wasn't true. To the dismay of many, the Zalmi skipper was just pulling a prank.

Sad.



This is how fans responded to the joke.



