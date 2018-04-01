Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Sunday Apr 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sammy plays April Fool's prank on Pakistani fans

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 01, 2018

Oh Sammy, why did you play such a cruel prank?

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy had a hearty laugh after he played a brutal April Fool's prank on his die-hard Pakistani fans.

The fan-favourite Peshawar Zalmi captain tweeted earlier today that he is 'heading to Pakistan' by making a comeback to the West Indies team. 

The tweet was enough to give an adrenaline rush to the Pakistani fans, as many started to pin hopes on seeing their champion Sammy in the ongoing T20I series in Karachi.

Alas! It wasn't true. To the dismay of many, the Zalmi skipper was just pulling a prank.

Sad.

This is how fans responded to the joke.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

 Updated 4 hours ago
Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Morkel stars in final Test as South Africa close in on victory

Morkel stars in final Test as South Africa close in on victory

 Updated 5 hours ago
WATCH: Chris Gayle shows off ‘Bhangra’ moves to Punjabi song

WATCH: Chris Gayle shows off ‘Bhangra’ moves to Punjabi song

 Updated 10 hours ago
India deny doping at Commonwealth Games after needles found

India deny doping at Commonwealth Games after needles found

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bad light hinders England bid for Christchurch win

Bad light hinders England bid for Christchurch win

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
South Africa's Klaasen replaces Steve Smith in IPL's Rajasthan Royals

South Africa's Klaasen replaces Steve Smith in IPL's Rajasthan Royals

 Updated 11 hours ago
West Indian bowler Permaul out of Pakistan T20Is due to ankle injury

West Indian bowler Permaul out of Pakistan T20Is due to ankle injury

Updated 12 hours ago
Brilliant Babar, Talat take Pakistan 2-0 up in Windies series

Brilliant Babar, Talat take Pakistan 2-0 up in Windies series

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM