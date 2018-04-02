Social media reacts to Pakistan's win in first T20I
By
GEO NEWS
Monday Apr 02, 2018
KARACHI: Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 143 runs to record the second-biggest margin win in T20I history as the tourists collapsed in the first match of the three-T20I series at National Stadium on Sunday.
West Indies batting collapsed at 60 after a sure-footed 41 by debutant Hussain Talat and a late cameo by veteran Shoaib Malik powered Pakistan to a mammoth 203-5.
Cricketers and fans in the country and around the world turned to social media to react to the match.
Comments