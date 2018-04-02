Social media reacts to Pakistan's win in first T20I

Pakistani cricketer Hussain Talat (C) celebrates the dismissal of West Indies batsman Samuel Badree (L) during the first T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium in Karachi on April 1, 2018. Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first Twenty20 at the National Stadium in Karachi, the first international match in the city for nine years. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan thrashed West Indies by 143 runs to record the second-biggest margin win in T20I history as the tourists collapsed in the first match of the three-T20I series at National Stadium on Sunday.

West Indies batting collapsed at 60 after a sure-footed 41 by debutant Hussain Talat and a late cameo by veteran Shoaib Malik powered Pakistan to a mammoth 203-5.

Cricketers and fans in the country and around the world turned to social media to react to the match.

