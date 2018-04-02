Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Visited Pakistan to tell world it is a peaceful country, says Malala

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Nobel Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai after her four-day trip to Pakistan has said that the purpose of her visit was to let the world know that her country is peaceful.

“In the outside world, internationally, there are concerns that Pakistan is a terrorist country or there is no peace in Pakistan," she said. "So, my trip was important to give the message that there is peace in Pakistan and the people of Pakistan have stood against extremists,” she said in an interview with the Voice of America.

Malala, who made a surprise four-day visit to her homeland, returned back to Britain today.

The young activist and her family departed from Islamabad airport at 10am Monday morning via a private airline.

Yousafzai, who is currently studying at Oxford University, visited the PM House and her hometown in Swat during the visit. She also campaigned for Malala Fund, which is working towards educating girls in Pakistan and other countries. 

Accompanied by her parents, the young activist flew to Pakistan early Thursday morning, more than five years after she left the country following an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012.

Left Swat with my eyes closed, back with my eyes open: Malala

Malala met with friends and family before visiting the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh during visit to hometown

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the military hospital Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

During her visit, Malala met the prime minister and a delegation of civil society and women's rights activists in Islamabad. 

Visiting the Prime Minister Office on Thursday, Malala addressed the gathering and broke down while recalling her yearning for home. 

Later, she also visited her hometown of Swat, amid tight security, along with her family, where she interacted with her friends and relatives.

Malala plans permanent return to Pakistan

On Friday, speaking on Geo News programme, Capital Talk, Malala shared her plans of a permanent return to Pakistan after completing her education.

"My plan is to return to Pakistan as this is my country. I have the same right on the country as any another Pakistani,” Malala said during the interview.

'I've never been so happy': Nobel winner Malala in Pakistan

Malala Yousafzai flew by helicopter on Saturday to visit her childhood home in Swat Valley amid heavy security

Malala reiterated her joy of being in Pakistan and her mission of providing education to children. “We want to work for the education of children and make it possible that every girl in Pakistan receives a high-level education and she can fulfill her dreams and become a part of society.”

When asked if she saw a difference in the Pakistan of 2012 and 2018, Malala said: "Certainly there is a difference and things are improving. People in our country are uniting for a better Pakistan. People are active, which is a very good thing.”

Malala said she appreciated the role of the then Chief of Army Staff, General Ashfaq Parvez Kiyani in her treatment. “My treatment here [Pakistan] was by Army doctors and if they had not done my surgery in time I would not be here today.”

The 20-year-old also thanked the army and government for the role they played in her return to the county, adding that without them this would not have been possible.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

UAE suspends ‘good conduct certificate’ rule for Pakistani workers

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

Pakistan naval chief, commander Turkish Navy discuss avenues of collaboration

 Updated 6 hours ago
PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

PPP aims to empower poor segment of society, says Khursheed Shah

 Updated 6 hours ago
India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

 Updated 5 hours ago
India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

 Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

President Mamnoon accepts resignation of State Petroleum Minister

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

Imran says will distribute party tickets for election himself

 Updated 9 hours ago
PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

PEMRA orders restoration of all Geo TV channels within 24 hours

 Updated 7 hours ago
At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

At least nine killed in Quetta, Mastung attacks

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM