Salman Khan to recreate hit song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to create his 90s hit number Oh Oh Jaane Jaana.

Salman will dance to the song once again for the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, Hindustan Times reported.

Isabelle’s debut film is titled Time To Dance and stars Aaditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi, who also had Salman crooning a song in his debut movie, Hero.

The song from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was a super hit. It was sung by Kamaal Khan and composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Kamaal will also sing the new version that will be composed by Shivay Vyas. The song will feature lead actors of the film, Sooraj and Isabelle, along with Salman.

The announcement for Isabelle’s Bollywood debut was made last week when Sooraj shared her picture on Instagram and revealed that she is the female lead of Time To Dance.

The film will mark Stanley D’costa’s directorial debut and is set to go on floors in second half of April in London.