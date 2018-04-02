Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Chris Gayle shows off ‘Bhangra’ moves to Punjabi song

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 02, 2018

‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle loves to party, maybe just as much as he loves to hit bowlers all around the park.

The destructive West Indian batsman recently posted a video of him performing a ‘Bhangra’ to the hit Punjabi song ‘Mundian To Bach Ke' by British artist Panjabi MC on a boat ride.

Wearing a life jacket, the star batsman can be seen enjoying himself by doing some crazy dance moves. 

#KingGayle coming, India. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #Kings

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on

Looks like he’s ready to entertain his fans in India, ahead of his stint with Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League 2018.

After playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last edition, the 38-year-old went unsold twice before he was finally bought by Punjab in the mega IPL auction in January this year.

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

 Updated 4 hours ago
Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

Babar Azam regrets missing T20I century against West Indies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Morkel stars in final Test as South Africa close in on victory

Morkel stars in final Test as South Africa close in on victory

 Updated 5 hours ago
India deny doping at Commonwealth Games after needles found

India deny doping at Commonwealth Games after needles found

 Updated 10 hours ago
Bad light hinders England bid for Christchurch win

Bad light hinders England bid for Christchurch win

 Updated 11 hours ago
South Africa's Klaasen replaces Steve Smith in IPL's Rajasthan Royals

South Africa's Klaasen replaces Steve Smith in IPL's Rajasthan Royals

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM