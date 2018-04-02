WATCH: Chris Gayle shows off ‘Bhangra’ moves to Punjabi song

‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle loves to party, maybe just as much as he loves to hit bowlers all around the park.



The destructive West Indian batsman recently posted a video of him performing a ‘Bhangra’ to the hit Punjabi song ‘Mundian To Bach Ke' by British artist Panjabi MC on a boat ride.

Wearing a life jacket, the star batsman can be seen enjoying himself by doing some crazy dance moves.

Looks like he’s ready to entertain his fans in India, ahead of his stint with Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League 2018.



After playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last edition, the 38-year-old went unsold twice before he was finally bought by Punjab in the mega IPL auction in January this year.