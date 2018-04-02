Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

India's victimisation of Kashmiris a 'challenge for world conscience', says Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 02, 2018

Former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif says that "India must know that it cannot crush the Kashmiris' passion for freedom through such sort of imperialistic tactics." — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Indian forces' subjecting of innocent Kashmiris, who have been struggling for their right to self-determination, to brutal torture is a "challenge for the human conscience of the entire world."

In his statement, Nawaz strongly condemned Sunday's killing of at least 17 Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces.

"India must know that it cannot crush the Kashmiris' passion for freedom through such sort of imperialistic tactics," he said.

Federal cabinet declares April 6 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

At least 20 Kashmiri youth were martyred and around 200 injured in operations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir's Islamabad and Shopian districts

The former premier said that it is obligatory for the United Nations that it make immediate and serious efforts for the implementation of its resolutions while taking notice of these grave violations of human rights.

"If these inhumane atrocities continued and the world conscience did not wake up, then it would not only be cruel to the Kashmiris, but the entire humanity."

Nawaz urged that not only the Pakistani government, but all political parties and the society should rise above divisions and raise their voice against Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among other political leaders and government officials, strongly condemned the brutality of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan also denounced the violence against innocent Kashmiri people.

India repeating Gujarat Muslim massacre in occupied Kashmir, says Pakistan foreign minister

Pakistan will send delegations to different countries to apprise them of human rights abuses in occupied valley, says Asif

"Strongly condemn the brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and the killing of unarmed civilians in IOK," Imran wrote on Twitter. 

"The people of Pak stand with the Kashmiris democratic struggle for self determination. The UNSC must act against Indian aggression in IOK."

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman gave a call for protest on Friday against state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir and Palestine.

Fazl, who is also the chairman special parliamentary committee on Kashmir, urges the UN and international human rights organisations to take notice state-sponsored terrorism in Palestine and Kashmir.

He called the world bodies to help stop atrocities in both the occupied territories.

Latest

view all
