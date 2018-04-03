Windies’ Walton says team still motivated, would prefer 2-1 defeat than whitewash

KARACHI: West Indian cricketer Chadwick Walton said Monday night his side would try to avoid a white-wash in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan.

Talking to media after Pakistan’s second win, which also confirmed the team as the series champions, Walton said his side remains motivated for the third game.



“There's always motivation for the fellows because we are playing for the West Indies — obviously — and it's better to lose a series 2-1 than to lose a series 3-0,” said Walton.



While expressing his disappointment at the results, the 32-year-old said Windies would perform better in the third game, slated for Tuesday.

Walton also appreciated the security arrangements Pakistan provided to his team.

“I think I'm pretty much safe in Pakistan … I'm satisfied with the security,” he said.

“The crowd in Karachi is very energetic, which is a good sight for everyone,” he concluded.