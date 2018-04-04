SC orders to close down Gujrat's Hashmat medical college

Hashmat Medical and Dental College. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordered on Wednesday the closure of Hashmat Medical and Dental College in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to register an FIR against the college administration.

The chief justice remarked that the students should be allowed to take their exams, adding that, “it is a matter of their future”.

Chief Justice Nisar observed further that the varsity received over Rs48 million as fees and did not give a receipt.

He observed further that a primary school’s condition is better than this college’s.

The chief justice had taken notice of the students' plight after they had protested against the varsity in Islamabad.

According to media reports, the students had said that the college administration had taken fees from them but were then refusing to conduct the exams.