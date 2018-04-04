Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC orders to close down Gujrat's Hashmat medical college

By
Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

Hashmat Medical and Dental College. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar ordered on Wednesday the closure of Hashmat Medical and Dental College in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to register an FIR against the college administration.

The chief justice remarked that the students should be allowed to take their exams, adding that, “it is a matter of their future”.

Chief Justice Nisar observed further that the varsity received over Rs48 million as fees and did not give a receipt.

He observed further that a primary school’s condition is better than this college’s. 

The chief justice had taken notice of the students' plight after they had protested against the varsity in Islamabad. 

According to media reports, the students had said that the college administration had taken fees from them but were then refusing to conduct the exams. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

PBA concerned over 'unlawful' suspension of licensed TV channels

 Updated 2 hours ago
Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Updated 3 hours ago
Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

Indian brutality in Kashmir: Fazl announces protest on Friday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

Restricting TV channels is a violation of Article 19, says chief justice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Updated 6 hours ago
Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Zardari says PPP to remain 'at war' with PML-N

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Not the one to back down, will continue to fight: Nawaz

Updated 8 hours ago
Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

Nisar says Janjua's meeting with Indian HC 'beyond comprehension'

Updated 7 hours ago
NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

NSC condemns India's 'reign of terror' in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM