‘It’s every girl’s dream’ says Deepika amid wedding rumours

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and beau Ranveer Singh are in the media spotlight due to imminent wedding rumours.

After a mega-star wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the enthusiastic fans and media outlets want the exclusive scoop on another famous celebrity wedding.

Deepika, when questioned by a leading daily newspaper about her tying the knot with Singh, had her own unique views on the matter.

“When it is time, I’ll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important. That’s the way I have been brought up. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl’s dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it’s meant to happen,” she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

While asked if the rampant speculation has her on edge, the ‘Piku’ star said that it doesn’t, as it happened way too many times in the past as per media reports.

Sources closer to the couple have let slip that the two will marry by the end of the year and it will be an extremely private function, adhering to religious traditions.