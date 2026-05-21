Taylor Swift gears up for first 'TLOAS' performance at special event

Taylor Swift has excited fans beyond measure as the news of her taking over the stage for a live performance has hit the internet.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is reportedly getting ready for her first live performance of the year, and the first of her The Life of a Showgirl era, at one of the most significant events of her career.

The Opalite hitmaker is set to perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 11 in New York City, where she will also be one of the inductees, becoming the youngest woman to ever receive the honour.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has not yet announced the news herself, but Page Six reported that the good news has already spread in the music industry and tickets are impossible to come by.

Swift's fans believe that the Anti-Hero songstress would be performing her hit single, The Fate of Ophelia at the event in the Big Apple.

The much-awaited event will be held only a month before the Eras Tour performer is believed to begin a new chapter of her life with her fiance Travis Kelce, as they tie the knot in July.