 
Geo News

Taylor Swift gears up for first 'TLOAS' performance at special event

Taylor Swift excites fans for first live performance of the year with new update
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Taylor Swift gears up for first &apos;TLOAS&apos; performance at special event
Taylor Swift gears up for first 'TLOAS' performance at special event

Taylor Swift has excited fans beyond measure as the news of her taking over the stage for a live performance has hit the internet.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is reportedly getting ready for her first live performance of the year, and the first of her The Life of a Showgirl era, at one of the most significant events of her career.

The Opalite hitmaker is set to perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on June 11 in New York City, where she will also be one of the inductees, becoming the youngest woman to ever receive the honour.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has not yet announced the news herself, but Page Six reported that the good news has already spread in the music industry and tickets are impossible to come by.

Swift's fans believe that the Anti-Hero songstress would be performing her hit single, The Fate of Ophelia at the event in the Big Apple.

The much-awaited event will be held only a month before the Eras Tour performer is believed to begin a new chapter of her life with her fiance Travis Kelce, as they tie the knot in July.

Tobey Maguire spotted with ex Jennifer Meyer and her fiance
Tobey Maguire spotted with ex Jennifer Meyer and her fiance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘danced' at pal's wedding in Brooklyn
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘danced' at pal's wedding in Brooklyn
'Michael Jackson: The Verdict': A new Netflix docuseries after blockbuster biopic
'Michael Jackson: The Verdict': A new Netflix docuseries after blockbuster biopic
Timothee Chalamet takes bold step days after double date with Kylie Jenner
Timothee Chalamet takes bold step days after double date with Kylie Jenner
Reese Witherspoon announces 'Legally Blonde' 25th anniversary surprise
Reese Witherspoon announces 'Legally Blonde' 25th anniversary surprise
Ariana Grande drops unreleased song from 'Dangerous Woman' era
Ariana Grande drops unreleased song from 'Dangerous Woman' era
Angelina Jolie receives breast cancer diagnosis in new 'Couture' trailer
Angelina Jolie receives breast cancer diagnosis in new 'Couture' trailer
Gracie Abrams earns high praise for 'Daughter from Hell' before release
Gracie Abrams earns high praise for 'Daughter from Hell' before release