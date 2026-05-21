Olivia Rodrigo draws Sabrina Carpenter comparisons with 'The Cure' teaser

Olivia Rodrigo released a glimpse into her upcoming single, The Cure, from the new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and critics have already began ripping it apart before the release.

The 23-year-old pop superstar took to social media and shared a teaser of the music video which shows her dressed up in a nurse costume.

Social media critics compared the drivers license hitmaker's look to Jenna Ortega's nurse outfit in Sabrina Carpenter's music video for Taste, given the long history of feud rumours between the two pop stars.

Soon after the teaser dropped, critics began leaving comments like, "the jenna ortega nurse outfit in taste mv!!" and "Olivia needs to stop atp."

A third chimed in, "At this point she’s running on borrowed aesthetics."

Whereas, others became the voice of reason and wrote, "This was a 10 second scene in the Taste Music video while Olivia’s entire music video is set in what looks like ti[sic] be a hospital. Not the same thing at all."

One wrote, "at least watch the video before hating," as the video comes out on Friday, May 22.