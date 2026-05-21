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Katie Price deletes post after revealing truth behind Lee Andrews' online status

The post since has since been deleted after Katie Price revealed the truth behind Lee Andrews' online status
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

A worried Katie has urged fans to help locate her kidnapped husband, who has now been missing for six days
A worried Katie has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days 

Katie Price deleted post after revealing truth behind Lee Andrews' online status.

A worried Katie, 47, has urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days after he allegedly 'went silent' midway through a conversation last week.

Katie's friend Luisa Zissman,38, joined the search for Lee, 43, after returning to Dubai where she is based, declaring that she was on a mission to find him.

But Katie took to her Instagram stories later in the evening to claim it was actually her who had been active on Lee's profile.

Alongside a screenshot of his page, she wrote: 'I have Lee's Facebook. It's not him on this, it's me'. 

The post since has since been deleted. Meanwhile Lee Andrews' mother, Trisha Andrews, has given her first interview since his disappearance.

Now, Lee's mother has spoken out about the situation, saying the family is deeply concerned for his wellbeing following his disappearance last week.

Trisha added she thought Katie was 'exploiting' the situation on social media but after her daughter spoke to the television personality, she can see how worried she is.

While looking for clues on Lee's whereabouts, Luisa claimed that she had seen that Lee was spotted online on the Facebook messaging service on Monday.

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