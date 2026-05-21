Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘danced' at pal's wedding in Brooklyn

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned a regular Saturday night in Brooklyn into an unforgettable one, making a surprise appearance at Honey's, a cocktail bar and event space in Bushwick, to celebrate the wedding of a childhood friend.

The pair arrived on 16 May for the wedding of Kelce's longtime friend Eli London, stepping out of a silver SUV and walking into the venue hand-in-hand.

Swift, 36, wore a gold silk Maria Lucia Hohan gown while Kelce, also 36, was dressed in a navy pin-striped suit.

Photos and videos of their arrival quickly went viral, as did snaps of the couple mingling with guests and sharing slices of pizza on Honey's rooftop garden.

For the bar's co-owners Arley Marks and Daniel Gladstone, the evening was surreal, but Swift herself apparently made it easy.

"She was just like a regular wedding guest," Gladstone told the Daily Mail.

"It was just like any other wedding we have, and she was very appreciative."

Staff had been tipped off in advance that a "high-profile guest" would be attending, but no one had anticipated quite how high-profile.

The reaction online was swift and characteristically entertaining.

"Never thought I'd see Taylor Swift stepping foot in Bushwick but here we are," read one post on X.

"Taylor Swift went to Honey's? That's so random," said another on TikTok.

Bushwick, a northeast Brooklyn neighbourhood known for its arts scene, nightlife and vibrant queer community, is not exactly the setting most people associate with one of the world's biggest pop stars, and that gap between expectation and reality is precisely what made the moment so entertaining for so many.

For Honey's, the appearance has already had a tangible effect.

"We had a nice little jump in wedding inquiries afterwards, which was kind of cool," Marks said.

The bar's network of DJs and promoters were also clearly delighted, with Gladstone noting the joy among collaborators who found themselves reposting news of the visit.

"It's very cool to see promoters and partners we work with reposting, just jokingly, 'Taylor is at my spot.'"

Swift and Kelce are due to marry this summer, and the Brooklyn outing, relaxed, unguarded, pizza in hand, offers a glimpse of the couple away from the spectacle that tends to follow them everywhere else.