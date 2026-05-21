Michael Jackson to get new Netflix docuseries after blockbuster biopic

Michael Jackson is set to be the subject of a brand-new Netflix docuseries following the monumental success of his recent blockbuster cinematic biopic.

The three-part documentary, titled Michael Jackson: The Verdict, is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on 3 June.

This fresh look into the King of Pop's life will focus entirely on his explosive 2005 criminal trial, delving deep into the 2003 charges of child molestation, the ensuing courtroom battle, and the unprecedented media circus that surrounded the entire legal proceeding.

The upcoming series explores the case against Jackson from both the prosecution and defence sides, featuring interviews with key individuals who were physically inside the courtroom, including jurors, witnesses, accusers, and defenders.

Filmmakers also spoke extensively with prominent media figures who covered the event from the ground.

Created by showrunner David Herman and produced by Candle True Stories, the production team's main goal was to take the audience directly inside the proceedings by strictly speaking to eyewitnesses who played an active part in those historic events.

Directed by Nick Green, the documentary is executive produced by Fiona Stourton alongside Herman and James Goldston.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, the filmmakers explained that they felt it was the right time to revisit the trial and its lingering questions, choosing to approach the project as a historical account that presents the facts exactly as they unfolded in court.

They pointed out that it has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson in which he was found not guilty, yet controversy still rages to this day.

Because no cameras were actually allowed inside the court at the time, the public’s view of the facts was heavily filtered by media commentators and presented piecemeal, making a forensic look at the trial as a whole long overdue.

Though the global icon was ultimately acquitted on all counts, public interest in the singer and his complex legal battles has remained incredibly high long after his death in 2009.

The creators believe that anyone interested in the Michael Jackson story will find that this documentary gives them a rare window into what was largely a closed event, offering a genuine chance to feel closer to what actually happened behind closed doors.

With the family's legacy back in the global spotlight thanks to the recent Hollywood film, this deep dive promises to give fans and critics alike a definitive, fact-based overview of one of the most famous trials in entertainment history.