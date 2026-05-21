Gordon Ramsay breaks silence after clip of dog from restaurant goes viral

Gordon Ramsay has been subjected to a social media storm after a video allegedly filmed at one of his London restaurants went viral, showing a dog standing on a pee pad near diners.

The clip, which was filmed at Ramsay's Street Pizza restaurant in London and shared on TikTok, spread quickly and drew a wave of criticism from users who questioned the hygiene standards on display.

"This is foul," wrote one commenter. Another, who identified themselves as a dog owner, said it was still "a massive no."

Several viewers questioned whether the scene amounted to a health code violation, while others said they would have walked out on the spot.

Part of what fuelled the outrage was the restaurant's association with Ramsay himself, whose reputation for exacting kitchen standards made the footage seem all the more incongruous.

"I know Gordon Ramsay is probably fuming right now," one user predicted, and they weren't far wrong.

Ramsay addressed the controversy directly in comments to TMZ, pushing back on the way the situation had been portrayed.

"What we have seen is the CCTV footage, and under no circumstances did that dog do pee or poop," he said, calling the reaction "overexaggerated."

He also made clear that the restaurant's policy only permits dogs on its outdoor terrace, implying the animal should not have been inside at all.

The clarification did little to fully extinguish the debate.

Some users rallied to Ramsay's defence, arguing the backlash had been misdirected.

"Don't take it out on Gordon Ramsay," one commenter wrote. "Take it out on the owner who allowed it."

Others were more relaxed about the whole thing, suggesting people were taking it too seriously.

But a number of viewers maintained that the core issue wasn't really about what the dog did or didn't do, it was about pets being brought into indoor dining spaces in the first place.

For a chef who has spent decades building a reputation on precision and cleanliness, it was not the kind of headline he would have been hoping for.