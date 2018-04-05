Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 05 2018
REUTERS

Liverpool stun Man City with 3-0 win at Anfield

REUTERS

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

 Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates
 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: Liverpool ripped apart Manchester City with three goals inside the opening 31 minutes as they won their Champions League quarter-final, first leg tie 3-0 on Wednesday.

Anfield has witnessed many memorable European nights over the years and this will take its place among the most spectacular as a simply devastating, first-half display was crowned with goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane.

The tie may not be over, with 90 minutes remaining at the Etihad on Tuesday, but Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, who has enjoyed more wins over City counterpart Pep Guardiola than any other manager, will be delighted as his commitment to attacking football was amply rewarded.

Liverpool risk UEFA action over Man City bus attack

Star wins India cricket media rights for record $944 million

Injured South Africa star Rabada to miss IPL season

Cash-rich IPL gambles on return to 'spirit of cricket'

Nadal back to lead Spain against Germany in Davis Cup quarter final

David Warner accepts Cricket Australia’s sanctions over ball tampering scandal

Kohli responds to Afridi's tweet on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Talha Talib wins bronze for Pakistan

Afridi stands by stance on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

