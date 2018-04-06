Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Photo: File

The line-up for the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) Spring/Summer 2018 was revealed on Thursday.

The event which is set to take place in Karachi on April 10 and 11 has been compressed to two days this year as compared to three days in previous years.

Day one will kick off with Maheen Khan’s Gulabo followed by Huma Adnan’s FnkAsia. It will also feature Amir Adnan, Gogi by Hassan Riaz, The Pink Tree Company and Yasmeen Jiwa, who recently debuted at the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2018.

Designers Cheena Chhapra and Farah Talib Aziz will be making their fashion week debuts on day one of FPW S/S ‘18.

Day two will begin with FPW chairperson Deepak Perwani and end with Ayesha Farook.

The second and final day will also see Saira Shakira and Rozina Munib returning to the runway. Boheme by Kanwal will be making its debut on the second day which will also feature FPW regular Naumeen Arfeen and Natasha Kamal.

Although 15 designers will showcase their latest collections, the line-up is missing some of the big names in Karachi.

