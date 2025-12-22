 
Ciara spills on 2026 manifestations including tour

Ciara opens up about her tour plans and 'all the good things' that comes with it

Geo News Digital Desk
December 22, 2025

Ciara hinted at a potential tour next year as she is manifesting big plans for 2026.

The 40-year-old, who is married to American football quarterback Russell Wilson, spilled the beans on her bucket list for the new year.

"Oh my gosh, 2026, man. I'm manifesting more joy, more music, more success, you know what I'm saying?" she told People during the TikTok Awards in Los Angeles on December 18.

As the conversation proceeded, the Level Up songstress revealed a couple of more things including a possible tour.

"More zeros, you know what I'm saying? All that good stuff. I'm manifesting all the good things, okay? And [a] tour. Yeah, I'm excited," the Grammy winner added.

It is pertinent to note that Ciara doesn't have a solo tour plan at present, but has teased one in the wake of releasing her album CiCi in August 2025.

Her most recent major performances include headlining the inaugural TikTok Awards last week and performing at the amfAR Gala in May 2025.

Additionally, the American singer-songwriter and dancer's last major tour was as a supporting act for Missy Elliott in Summer 2024, with dates extending into August.

