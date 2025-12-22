Prince William, Princess Kate forced to follow strict rule by King Charles

Prince William, Princess Kate and the other members of the firm have to follow strict rules as the biggest royal gathering of the year is around the corner.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to host the royal family at Sandringham to celebrate the festive season.

William and Catherine, with their Children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will join the monarch.

Apart from that, the Edinburghs, the Tindalls and Princess Anne are gearing up to be a part of the celebrations.

As per the reports, an invitation has also been extended to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie after Andrew's tensions.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, royal commentator Robert Jobson gave fans a rare insight into the royal family's Christmas celebrations and King Charles' 'no late' rule.

He shared, "There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late. There is no grace period."

"After completing the odd custom, dating back to Edward VII, of being weighed on antique jockey's scales, guests are on the clock," he added.

Robert further shared that the royals and their guests change their dresses for a formal lunch, which is served by the staff in the dining room.

"Afterwards, most go on an afternoon walk – one of the few moments when the schedule loosens up. But even then, they are on a timer. By 5 pm, everyone must be back for afternoon tea," he stated.