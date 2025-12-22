Nick Jonas excites fans with live rendition of unreleased song ‘Gut Punch’

Nick Jonas sent his fans into a frenzy with a live rendition of his unreleased song, titled Gut Punch.

On Saturday, December 20, during Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour stop in Baltimore, MD, the youngest vocalist of the rock band treated the lucky concert goers with the first ever live performance of his upcoming song.

The following day, he reposted a fan-captured video of the moment on his Instagram Stories.

The TikTok was captioned, "Nick Jonas performs his upcoming solo single Gut Punch tonight in Baltimore."

Nick Jonas excites fans with live rendition of unreleased song 'Gut Punch'

The deeply personal track, inspired by self-criticism and learning self-grace, features the lyrics "Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings."

Gut Punch is Nick’s new single from his upcoming solo album Sunday Best, dropping on New Year's Day 2026.

The 33-year-old musician, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Last Five Years, has revealed that he will release his new single, Gut Punch, on January 1st.

The track serves as the first look at his forthcoming solo album arriving February 6th via Republic Records.

As for the siblings’ 20th-anniversary tour, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are scheduled to perform in New York, Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Dec 22.

Followed by a show in Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Fl, on December 30 and a show in Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL, on December 31, the tour will finally come to an end with the year 2025.