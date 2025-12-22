Nicola Coughlan shares new photo with 'Baby Polin'

Nicola Coughlan officially introduced her and Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton’s reel-life son.

The actress, who played Penelope Featherington in the popular Netflix series, took to her Instagram on Sunday, December 21, to share an adorable snapshot with the baby.

"Introducing Elliot Bridgerton - the new Lord Featherington aka Baby Whistledown," she wrote in the caption. "He’s very excited to meet you all on January 29th when @bridgertonnetflix returns to @netflix".

The new photo captured the on-screen mother-son duo flashing bright smiles while looking straight into the camera.

The 38-year-old Irish actress was dressed in period-appropriate attire for her character, while the baby was also styled in costume befitting the Regency-era setting of early 19th-century Britain.

Fans flooded the comments section with adoration and welcomed the little one warmly.

"Adorable little red heads," one fan complimented the two with a series of red heart emojis.

"GINGER BABA I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ALREADY!!! Lord Elliot Bridgerton Whistledown!" another admirer came up with a new nickname.

A third chimed in saying, "Nicola no u didnt omg u feeding us baby girl."

"POLIN BABY ELLIOT BRIDGERTON. LORD FEATHERINGTON. OH MY HEART," a fourth meanwhile commented.

What is 'Polin' in Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton universe, Polin is the popular fan-given name for the romantic pairing of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton

Fans combine parts of their first names Penelope and Colin to create Polin.

By Season 3, the pairs becomes one of the central love stories of the series, with Polin finally coming together after years of friendship, longing, and misunderstandings.

So when Nicola shared the image with the baby, fans affectionately dubbed him "Baby Polin," referring to the child of Penelope and Colin.

When is Bridgerton season 4 coming out?

Bridgerton Season 4 will premeire on Netflix as a two-part season.

Part 1 premieres on January 29, 2026, with the first four episodes, and Part 2 drops on February 26, 2026, with the remaining four episodes, following the romance of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett.