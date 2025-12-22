Kate Winslet recalls getting the most 'appalling' remark by drama teacher

Kate Winslet makes directorial debut with 'Goodbye June'

Kate Winslet has revealed how she was fat-shamed when she decided to become an actor.

The 50-year-old, who kickstarted work as an actress and rose to fame with James Cameron’s Titanic, has finally now made her directorial debut as well with film, Goodbye June.

But there is journey she has been through to achieve the kind of fame she has today.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs, Winslet opened that her drama teacher in school used to tell her she would have to “settle for the fat girl parts” if she wants to be an actress.

She added, “I was a little bit stocky, when I did start taking it much more seriously and got a child agent I really remember vividly a drama teacher … and she said to me, ‘Well, darling, you’ll have a career if you’re ready to settle for the fat girl parts.”

Kate expressed her disappointment on how people say "appalling things to children."

Today, the British actress is known for playing wonderful roles in films like Avatar, The Holiday, The Reader, Revolutionary Road and many more.

Not just that, she even bagged an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2008 for playing Hanna Schmitz in The Reader.