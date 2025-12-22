Lucas Bravo speaks up about having anxiety with 'small talks'

Lucas Bravo is famous for playing chef Gabriel in 'Emily in Paris'

Lucas Bravo has opened that he is not very fond of people making causal and unimportant conversations.

The 37-year-old Italian heartthrob, who played the famous chef Gabriel in the globally acclaimed series Emily in Paris, has admitted that he hates it when people try to make small talk like about the weather and stuff.

Lucas claimed, “I hate small talk. I hate talking about the weather and stuff like that. I don’t have time for this.”

He explained to PEOPLE that he likes having conversations about unconditional love, boundaries and self-love.

Bravo said in a statement, “So what is my Roman Empire? I can’t get enough deep conversations - talking about unconditional love and boundaries and self-love and patterns and how to evolve and grow and the ways to do it.

“I love having those conversations with people”, he added.

Lucas plays Gabriel alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Ashely Park and Camille Razat.

The show revolves around a Chicago based marketing executive Emily Cooper, who is hired to provide an American perspective at marketing film situated in Paris.

The fifth season has officially released on Netflix and there are rumours that the show will be renewed for a sixth season.