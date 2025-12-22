Taylor Swift's stylist unveils truth about popstar after new docuseries episodes

Taylor Swift's stylist unveils truth about popstar

Taylor Swift’s longtime wardrobe stylist gave rare insight into the experience of working with the 14-time Grammy winner.

Joseph Cassell shared heartfelt reflections after appearing in the newly released episodes of Taylor Swift: End of an Era on Disney+.

Cassell, who has styled Swift since her early Nashville days, took to Instagram December 20 to express gratitude for being part of the journey.

“As I watch these episodes it makes me so happy to see how we — the cast, the crew, THE FANS, the cities around the world — all got to help Taylor create an experience so massively global and yet equally intimate and deeply personal,” Cassell wrote.

He added that every time he looks up at Swift during fittings, he sees 'the same kind, beautiful, encouraging, self-deprecating, brilliant, hilarious [and] immensely talented person' he met years ago.

“I, like every other Swiftie, can’t wait for the last two episodes to drop, so I can hop back on this Disney+ roller coaster of copious tears and uncontrollable laughter,” he concluded.

Cassell’s work was prominently featured in the docuseries.

His appearance included a behind-the-scenes look at Swift’s Reputation bodysuit fittings.

He revealed that the original catsuit fabric had to be recreated after the first version didn’t fit properly.

The golden-studded version debuted during the second leg of the North American tour in fall 2024.