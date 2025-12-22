Tate McRae heats up Jack Hughes dating rumours with new outing

Tate McRae appears to be moving on from her breakup with The Kid LAROI.

As rumours of a new romance began to swirl, the Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer fueled speculation rather than shutting it down, prompting fans to believe there is definitely something going on between her and Jack Hughes.

And her latest outing only seemed to add to the ongoing speculation surrounding her love life.

On Sunday night, December 21, the 22-year-old was spotted attending the New Jersey Devils hockey game at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

This comes hot on the heels of weeks-long whispers about her dating New Jersey Devils player Jack Hughes, who returned to the ice that night after an injury.

As per photos from the game night making rounds on social media the Greedy songstress was seen in a box at the arena with a bunch of her friends.

In addition, a new layer of excitement was added to the buzz as Jack‘s brother Quinn Hughes, who is also an NHL player, "liked" an Instagram post about Tate attending the game.

For the unversed, Tate and Jack sparked romance rumours earlier this month after they were photographed while going out for dinner together in NYC’s West Village.

Notably, the You Broke Me First singer’s potential love interest emerged months after she and The Kid LAROI called it quits following a year of dating..