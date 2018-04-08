Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
MSMaimoona Saeed

Second fire incident in Multan store in two days

By
MSMaimoona Saeed

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Smoke billows from the departmental store in Multan's Cantonment. Photo: Geo News

MULTAN: Fire erupted for the second time in two days in a departmental store in Cantonment area of the city Sunday morning.

According to the district emergency officer, the store still had items that could have ignited the inferno. However, the exact reason behind the incident had not been ascertained till this report was filed.

Rescue teams were present at the site while fire tenders managed to douse the blaze.

Two days ago, a short circuit caused fire to erupt in the four-storey departmental store, which was doused after 16 hours.

Multan shopping mall fire contained after 15 hours

Cooling process underway at site of incident

Over a dozen fire tenders tried to put out the inferno, while the army personnel were also present at the site.

The cooling process was under way when the second incident occurred. No loss of life was reported in any of the two incidents.

In a similar incident in February, a customer and a shopkeeper were burnt to death when shops caught fire in Faisalabad’s Tata Bazaar.

Rescue officials said that a transformer in the market blew up, after which a shop adjacent to it caught fire. The fire then spread and quickly engulfed a number of shops.

Over 10 fire tenders managed to extinguish the fire after 2.5 hours, rescue officials said.

Two dead after fire engulfs Faisalabad market

Over 10 fire tenders managed to extinguish the fire after 2.5 hours, rescue officials said

Locals added that a complaint regarding the “faulty” transformer had been made with the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company but no action was taken.

They blamed the power supply company for the incident and demanded action against those responsible.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N, PTI have anti-people policies: Bilawal Bhutto

PML-N, PTI have anti-people policies: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father demands arrest of Rao Anwar’s associates

Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father demands arrest of Rao Anwar’s associates

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran slammed Zardari but voted for his candidate in Senate elections: Shehbaz

Imran slammed Zardari but voted for his candidate in Senate elections: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
Committee constituted to decide head money on Lyari gang war fugitives

Committee constituted to decide head money on Lyari gang war fugitives

Updated 6 hours ago
CJP seeks report over expenditure of Quaid-e-Azam solar power plant

CJP seeks report over expenditure of Quaid-e-Azam solar power plant

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Govt likely to promulgate ordinance for tax amnesty scheme today

Govt likely to promulgate ordinance for tax amnesty scheme today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Two minor sisters reportedly raped in Gujrat

Two minor sisters reportedly raped in Gujrat

Updated 8 hours ago
US envoy summoned over killing of motorcyclist by diplomat's vehicle

US envoy summoned over killing of motorcyclist by diplomat's vehicle

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM