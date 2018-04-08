Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
GEO NEWS

PSP welcomes three more MQM lawmakers

GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam along with MPA Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran joined the PSP on April 8, 2018. Photo: Geo News 
 

KARACHI: The recent wave of desertions from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) continued on Sunday with NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam jumping the ship along with MPA Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran. 

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during a press conference at Pakistan House. 

Kamal remarked that he hopes that the next prime minister would be from the PSP or a PSP-backed member. 

Earlier, on April 4, MQM-P MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi PSP.

Qureshi belonged to the Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM-P.

Speaking about his decision, Qureshi had said that he joined PSP as there is no scandal or pressure within the party. “We need to form a way to solve problems of the Urdu-speaking community.”

MQM parliamentarian joins Pak Sarzameen Party

Muzammil Qureshi requests media to stop using words such as ‘kites’, ‘wickets’ to refer to people leaving MQM

While speaking to the journalists, Qureshi requested the media to stop using terms such as ‘kites being cut’ and ‘wickets falling’ to refer to people leaving MQM-P. 

“We are not kites or wickets. We are people who have made the decision on our own accord. We want to work for the betterment of the people,” he added.

On April 1, MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP whereas on March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced the same. 

Before them, on March 28, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir had jumped ship

Former MQM leader and Karachi mayor, Mustafa Kamal, had in March 2016 announced his own party, PSP, along with former MQM leader Anis Qaimkhani. 

