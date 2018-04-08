Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
GEO NEWS

CJP takes notice of delay in justice to Model Town victims

GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Policemen detain a supporter of PAT chief Tahirul Qadri during the Model Town incident in Lahore on June 17, 2014. Photo: REUTERS
 

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of delay in the provision of justice to the victims of Model Town incident.

The top judge directed the Punjab government to explain the reasons and details pertaining to the delay in the provision of justice to the victims.

While speaking to an affectee Bisma, who lost her mother in the incident, Chief Justice Nisar assured her that justice will be dispensed. “You don’t need to be afraid as long as I am alive,” the CJP remarked. 

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against PAT workers during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.

Model Town report

The Punjab government, at the behest of the Lahore High Court, had made the report of the Model Town incident public on December 5, 2017. 

The inquiry report, prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi commission, said that police tried to cover up the facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters.

LHC orders to make Model Town inquiry report public

Bench under Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh reserved decision on the government's appeal on a similar decision on November 24

It adds that no legal opinion was sought from the Punjab advocate general prior to the start of the operation.

The commission, in its report, also stated that on the ground, the standoff continued the whole night, resulting in minor injuries to police constables as well as PAT workers.

The commission observed: "The level of cooperation in digging out the truth is that no police official from top to bottom, whether actively participated in the operation or not, did utter a single word about the person under whose command the police resorted to firing upon the PAT workers."

Further, in its conclusion, the commission said, "It is shocking to note that everyone has deliberately but unsuccessfully tried to cover each other from possible adverse legal effects."

