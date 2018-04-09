Avenfield reference: NAB prosecutor alleges Khawaja Harris ‘harassing’ Wajid Zia

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's legal counsel Khawaja Harris continued on Monday cross-examining Wajid Zia, the star witness in a reference pertaining to Avenfield properties of the Sharif family. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prosecution General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi questioned on Monday the alleged harassment of witness Wajid Zia in the reference pertaining to Avenfield properties of the Sharif family.



Wajid Zia, the Federal Investigation Agency additional director who headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year, was cross-examined for the eighth time after having recorded his statement in the case over six hearings earlier.

Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir, who has been conducting corruption proceedings against the Sharif family since September last year, resumed hearing the case.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar also appeared before the accountability court.

During the court proceedings, harsh words were exchanged between Nawaz’s legal counsel Khawaja Harris and Abbasi.

As soon as Harris started cross-examining Wajid Zia, the deputy prosecutor general objected and said that the defense lawyer should refrain from asking unnecessary questions.

“It has been 11 days yet their [defence’s] cross-examination is not ending. If the defence has no more questions, then they should end the cross-examination,” said the NAB prosecutor.

While referring to the judge, Khawaja Harris asked what problem NAB prosecutor had with the court proceedings. “Why is he continuously raising objections? Should I stop asking questions?”

The NAB prosecutor said that Harris should only ask relevant questions, adding that the top courts have rejected the way Khawaja Harris has been cross-examining Wajid Zia. “Legal procedure does not allow such cross-examination,” he said.

NAB prosecutor also said that the statement of former interior minister Rehman Malik could have been used against Sharif family but the JIT did not solely depend on it.

The deputy prosecutor also remarked that Nawaz Sharif has accepted that he works for firm Capital FZE. "Will you [defense] refuse to accept the employment documents? Will you say that accused was not employed by the firm."

The case of the Sharif family’s London flats is based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court’s directives last year.



'Unfair elections'

Nawaz Sharif while speaking to media outside accountability court on April 9, 2017. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

While speaking to the journalists after appearing before the accountability court, Nawaz said the country was going towards unfair elections.

“This is pre-poll rigging. We will not accept the results of these elections” he said, adding if things continue the way they are then where will free and fair elections be held?

Nawaz also said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is voicing the same remarks which have been made by his political opponents Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari.

"The remarks made by Imran and Zardari.... similar language is being spoken by the CJP," he said.

Upon his arrival to court, Nawaz in an informal talk with media personnel had remarked that he will speak to his lawyer if a petition pertaining to trial's live transmission can be submitted to the court



On April 4, Maryam had demanded live broadcast of the corruption proceedings under way against them at the accountability court in Islamabad.

“The proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court’s hearings against Nawaz Sharif and me should be broadcast live so the nation can know what the truth is,” Maryam had tweeted.

Nawaz further shared that he has spoken to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding caretaker government.

He also remarked that Pakistan's power production has increased and the country is on a path of economic progress. "There is uncertainty in the country due to Panama case. As a result of this uncertainty, the value of rupees has gone down," he added.

The cases



The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.