Monday Apr 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Another MQM lawmaker defects to PSP

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

KARACHI: The recent wave of desertions from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) continued on Monday after another lawmaker MPA Saleem Bandhani jumping the ship. 

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, flanked by Saleem Bandhani, made the announcement during a press conference at Pakistan House on Monday. 

"Bandhani has been elected MPA from Sukkur two times," shared Kamal, adding that five MQM MPAs and four MNAs have joined PSP in just 11 days. 

PSP welcomes three more MQM lawmakers

Mehboob Alam, Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamra are lastest MQM lawmakers to jump ship

"The voters of all these lawmakers said that they made the right decision," he added. 

"We extend our platform to the leadership of MQM's PIB and Bahadurabad factions for serving the people," Kamal remarked. 

Over the struggle of PSP, the Kamal remarked that the party has seen a lot in the last two years. 

On the other hand, Bandhani shared that coming to like PSP is akin to homecoming for him. "All my old companions are in this party."

Bandhani also remarked that there was no pressure on him to join the party. "I have been affiliated with MQM for last 30 years. I have learnt a great deal from [PSP leader] Anees Qaimkhani."

On Sunday, three MQM members NA-242 lawmaker Mehboob Alam along with MPAs Saifuddin Khalid and Muhammad Kamran joined PSP. 

Earlier, on April 4, MQM-P MNA Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi PSP. Qureshi belonged to the Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM-P.

On April 1, MQM-P MNA from Hyderabad, Waseem Hussain, announced joining the PSP whereas on March 29, MQM-P MNA Dr Fouzia Hameed announced the same.

Before them, on March 28, two women provincial lawmakers of MQM-P MPAs Naheed Begum and Naila Munir had jumped ship. 

