After 2018 elections Imran will say he is waiting for 2023: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz was critical of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan as she left the accountability court on Monday.



Maryam was asked for her response to Imran saying he had been waiting for the 2018 elections for 22 years.

“He (Imran) will say the same after the 2018 elections that he is waiting for the 2023 elections,” Maryam responded.

While addressing a party membership camp in Rawalpindi a day earlier, Imran said he would thrash all the rival political parties in the upcoming elections. The PTI chairperson claimed his party would defeat the “mafia” that has been ruling the public.

Imran has time and again made claims of ”clean sweeping” the polls and providing people in the country with basic facilities, which the outgoing rulers have “deprived the country of” .

At a news conference held earlier in March during his visit to Karachi, Imran had said he would contest the polls from the city to bring about positive changes.

According to Imran, he would turn Karachi into a city where people will be able to go for vacations without any apprehensions. He cited the example of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party is in the government, claiming the province had the highest rate of terrorism but became a peaceful place after they came in power.