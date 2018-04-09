Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 09 2018
People of Rawalpindi rejected Imran Khan, says Hanif Abbasi

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi said on Monday that the people of Rawalpindi rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan during his recent visit to the city.

Imran spoke to the party workers while touring different areas of the city for the party's membership drive on Sunday.

Will thrash all rival political parties in 2018 elections: Imran

This is the year for new Pakistan, says PTI chief

Abbasi took a jibe at the PTI chairman by saying, 'yesterday a stranger visited the city', adding that after a span of five years Imran was touring the streets of Rawalpindi.

"No one welcomed Imran, no one even invited him for tea," he said.

In the general elections 2013, PTI Chairman Imran Khan won the National Assembly seat from NA-56, Rawalpindi, against Hanif Abbasi. 

The PTI chief bagged 80,425 votes while his opponent, PML-N’s Abbasi got only 67,167 votes. Imran withdrew from NA-1 Peshawar and NA-71 Mianwali and took an oath of parliament from the NA-56 Rawalpindi seat.

Comments

