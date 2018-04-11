Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran to face exemplary defeat by PPP in Karachi: Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

THAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Wednesday that his party will give an exemplary to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from Karachi.

The PPP chairman arrived in Thar earlier today to inaugurate the newly-constructed Mai Bakhtawar Airport.

Bilawal, while challenging Imran to contest elections from Karachi, said that his party will defeat the PTI chief in the PPP stronghold.

He said that the PPP will win from the centre and Sindh in 2018 elections.

Bilawal said that the local body system is under the control of a specific party and that party is falling into infighting — in an apparent reference to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The PPP chairman said that the said party is neither doing this work itself nor handing it over to someone else.

Bilawal said that he wants people to vote for the PPP, saying that his party would change the face of Karachi.

The PPP chairman said that the issue of loadshedding in Sindh is a longstanding one, claiming the PPP government has produced the highest amount of megawatts compared to any other provincial government. 

In March, Imran Khan had said that he will contest the general elections 2018 from Karachi. Following the announcement, Imran visited Karachi several times, addressing the masses and challenging the major rival political party ruling Sindh, the PPP.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

'Influential' Sargodha men who molested, filmed minors on gunpoint arrested

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

Gabol's claim of Nisar-Imran meeting fabricated: Nisar's spokesman

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

Abbasi suggests to Shah retired judge should not be appointed caretaker PM: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

Bomb disposal squad to inspect site of Karachi City Courts fire on Thursday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Five civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

Islamabad youth's killing: IHC moved to order placement of US diplomat's name on ECL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

Stability, development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to public: COAS

 Updated 10 hours ago
Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

Fazl says seeking voting rights for overseas Pakistanis ‘seem to be a conspiracy’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran conspiring to create differences between Nawaz, Shehbaz: Maryam

Imran conspiring to create differences between Nawaz, Shehbaz: Maryam

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM