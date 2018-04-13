James McAvoy, Bill Hader in talks to star in 'It: Chapter 2'

Bill Hader and James McAvoy. Photo: Rex/Variety

James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in talks to star in “It: Chapter 2” alongside Jessica Chastin.

According to reports in Variety, James McAvoy is in talks for the role of Bill Denbrough, who was played by Jaeden Lieberher in the first instalment, while Bill Hader is in talks for the role of Richie Tozier, which was played by Finn Wolfhard previously. Chastain has already signed on to play the role of Beverly Marsh.

Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

“Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, while Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee will be producing the film.

The first instalment of the film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide including $327 at the US box office.

“Chapter 2” is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theatres by Warner Bros on September 6, 2019.