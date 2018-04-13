Woman killed for 'honour' in Jhelum

Representational image. Photo: File

JHELUM: A woman has been killed for ‘honour’ in Pind Dadan Khan district of Jhelum, Punjab.

Shagufta, a resident of Jalalpur Sharif, sought to marry of her own will to a man named Hussain.

Upon her family’s refusal to allow her to wed the man of her choosing, Shagufta had run away to Hussain’s house.

However, vowing to allow her to marry Hussain, Shagufta’s relatives brought her back home after a few days but strangled her to death upon return.

After being informed of the incident, police took Shagufta’s body into custody and shifted it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Police officials said they will conduct further investigations into the matter after the post-mortem report is issued.

Some 500 women are killed each year in Pakistan at the hands of family members over perceived damage to ‘honour’.