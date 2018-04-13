Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
Web Desk

A peek at Aisha Khan and Maj Uqbah's mehndi

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 13, 2018

It seems that 2017 and the new year came with glad tidings for celebrities and fans alike, as one after another a famous media personality is off the market.

Famous Pakistani actress Aisha Khan, who in the recent past announced her betrothal to celebrated military official Major Ubah Hadeed, had her graceful event of mehndi.

The 'Waar' actress looked ravishing in both her mayun and mehndi events.

For her mayun, Aisha ditched makeup and had an all-natural look as any other traditional bride decked in flowers.

Aisha Khan at her Mehndi event looked absolutely radiant, seated beside her beau, who looked equally jubilant.

The actress made her entry flanked by bestie and co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi. 


A post shared by fanatic (@ohfanatic) on

Earlier this month, the Mann Mayal actress took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Major Uqbah. 

Aisha posted a picture with her fiancé with the caption, “My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far.”

“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before.

On March 1, in a message posted on Facebook and shared on Twitter, Aisha bid farewell to the entertainment industry.

“With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life.

"I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please,” Aisha had said.

Aisha has worked in a number of television dramas, including Mann Mayal, Mehndi and Parsa. She has also appeared on the silver screen – some of her movies being Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.  

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sridevi posthumously awarded 'best actress' for ‘Mom’

Sridevi posthumously awarded 'best actress' for ‘Mom’

 Updated 13 hours ago
Saba Qamar smokes in latest photoshoot to make a point

Saba Qamar smokes in latest photoshoot to make a point

 Updated 14 hours ago
Thirteen horror movies to watch this Friday the 13th

Thirteen horror movies to watch this Friday the 13th

Updated 15 hours ago
‘Manto’ makes it to Cannes Film Festival

‘Manto’ makes it to Cannes Film Festival

 Updated 18 hours ago
James McAvoy, Bill Hader in talks to star in 'It: Chapter 2'

James McAvoy, Bill Hader in talks to star in 'It: Chapter 2'

 Updated 19 hours ago
'Barbie Dreams': Is Katrina Kaif all set to write her life story?

'Barbie Dreams': Is Katrina Kaif all set to write her life story?

 Updated yesterday
Zara Noor Abbas calls out models for ridiculing her walk at fashion week

Zara Noor Abbas calls out models for ridiculing her walk at fashion week

 Updated 2 days ago
Sania Mirza slams man for saying she's no longer Indian

Sania Mirza slams man for saying she's no longer Indian

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM