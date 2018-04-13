A peek at Aisha Khan and Maj Uqbah's mehndi

It seems that 2017 and the new year came with glad tidings for celebrities and fans alike, as one after another a famous media personality is off the market.

Famous Pakistani actress Aisha Khan, who in the recent past announced her betrothal to celebrated military official Major Ubah Hadeed, had her graceful event of mehndi.

The 'Waar' actress looked ravishing in both her mayun and mehndi events.



For her mayun, Aisha ditched makeup and had an all-natural look as any other traditional bride decked in flowers.



Aisha Khan at her Mehndi event looked absolutely radiant, seated beside her beau, who looked equally jubilant.



The actress made her entry flanked by bestie and co-star Hamza Ali Abbasi.



Earlier this month, the Mann Mayal actress took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Major Uqbah.



Aisha posted a picture with her fiancé with the caption, “My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far.”

“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before.

On March 1, in a message posted on Facebook and shared on Twitter, Aisha bid farewell to the entertainment industry.

“With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life.

"I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please,” Aisha had said.

Aisha has worked in a number of television dramas, including Mann Mayal, Mehndi and Parsa. She has also appeared on the silver screen – some of her movies being Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

