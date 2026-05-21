Peter Andre celebrates new Mamma Mia! role with Junior, Princess

The family get-together comes as Katie desperately tries to find her husband Lee, 42

Junior Andre and Princess Andre made sure to be there for their dad Peter Andre's big day as they celebrated his new role in Mamma Mia! The Party on Wednesday night.

The family looked dress to the nines as they put on a united display alongside Junior's girlfriend Jasmine Orr, 25, and Pete's wife Emily, 36, at the gala night of Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2 Arena.

It comes after Junior and Princess' mother Katie Price, 47, pleaded for her new husband Lee Andrews' return, after he went missing last week.

Peter, 53, and X Factor winner Sam Bailey, 48, have joined the cast for the theatrical dining experience's 2026/27 run.

What caught fans' attraction was Katie's daughter Princess, 18, who looked absolutely stunning in a strapless black crop top which she coordinated with a cream pinstripe suit, while Junior, 20, looked the spitting image of his dad as he appeared sharp in a powder blue suit.

The family get-together comes as Katie desperately tries to find her husband Lee, 42.

A worried Katie urged fans to help locate her 'kidnapped husband,' who has now been missing for six days after he allegedly 'went silent' midway through a conversation last week.

Katie's friend, Luisa Zissman, 38, joined the search for Lee, 43, after returning to Dubai where she is based, declaring that she was on a mission to find him.

However, Katie later took to her Instagram stories to claim it was actually her who had been active on Lee's profile.

On the work front, Princess Andre previously stunned fans after posing with US superstar Selena Gomez over the weekend.

Despite the family drama, Princess attended an event with brand Rare Beauty over the weekend.

At the event, the new reality TV sensation met the brand's celebrity founder Selena Gomez and posed for a photo with the megastar.