Security forces arrest six terrorists from different areas of Balochistan: ISPR

A file photo of security forces conducting an operation in Balochistan. Photo: ISPR

QUETTA: Security forces on Friday arrested six terrorists involved in targeting a team of polio workers and the police force from different areas of Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Chaman, Saryab and Pishin areas of Balochistan, as part of the countrywide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, led to the arrest of terrorists who had targeted polio teams in Yaru Bazaar and the police force in Dera Murad Jamali.

According to the military's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, detonators, rockets, mines and improvised explosive device (IEDs) were recovered.

Earlier this month, a soldier of the Frontier Corps Balochistan was martyred while two terrorists were killed during an IBO in Balochistan.



According to the ISPR statement, security forces had conducted IBOs in Dasht, District Turbat and Dera Bugti areas as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and in support of the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ program.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.