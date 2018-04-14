Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snap up wedding photographer

By
REUTERS

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have chosen New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski as the photographer for their wedding next month, the prince’s office said on Friday.

Lubomirski also did the couple’s engagement photos, and he is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was famed for his photos of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

“I could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion,” Lubomirski said in a statement.

“Having taken Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

Queen Elizabeth’s 33-year-old grandson, Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, 36, who starred in the U.S. TV legal drama “Suits”, will marry in Windsor on May 19.

