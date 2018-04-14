Pakistan's Tayyab Raza bags bronze in wrestling competition

Pakistan’s Tayyab Raza added one more Bronze to Pakistan’s tally at the commonwealth games on Saturday after finishing third in men’s 125kg wrestling competition.

Raza won two out of four bouts in the event played according to Nordic system, which is like a round robin system where the top athlete on the table wins the Gold.

Raza got 11 classification points and 14 technical points with two wins and two defeats to finish third in the completion to win the Bronze medal.

The Pakistani Wrestler defeated Claude Mbianga and Sinive Boltic while losing against India’s Sumit and Canada’s Korey Jarvis.