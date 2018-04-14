Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Wrestler Mohammad Inam wins Pakistan’s first Gold at Commonwealth Games

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

Mohammad Inam celebrating after his win - screengrab 

Wrestler Mohammad Inam Butt has once again kept Pakistan’s flag high by winning the Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games Wrestling competition on Saturday.

29-year-old Inam, also a gold medalist of Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, completely outclassed his opponent Melvin Bibo of Nigeria in the final of 86kg weight category.

Mohammad Inam (Gold) and Tayyab Raza (Bronze) with their medals  

The Pakistani wrestler didn’t allow the opponent to earn a single point and won the contest 6-0 in just two rounds.

He had earlier defeated Jayden Lawrence in the first bout before overpowering India’s Somveer in the quarterfinal and Alexander Moore in the semifinal on his way to the Gold medal.

Following his win, Inam was critical of the government, claiming he had not been provided with any funds for training. “I had demanded Rs1 million from the government to prepare for this event but did not receive anything. Along with the Pakistan Wrestling Federation, I spent my own money and was able to win the first Gold medal for the country.”

Inam appealed to the government to concentrate on sports so Pakistan can prosper in this field.   

This is Pakistan’s first gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and overall fifth medal. Two other wrestlers Mohammad Bilal and Tayyab Raza won the Bronze while weightlifters Talha Talib and Nooh Butt also received Bronze medals in their respective categories.

