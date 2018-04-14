Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Chichawatni minor was not sexually assaulted, reveals Punjab police report

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab police negated reports of the eight-year-old girl in Chichawatni being raped before being burnt alive, adding that the minor was killed in an accident.

The revelations were made in the police report which was submitted to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The report rejected the allegations that the minor was raped before being set on fire. The evidence collected by the police and the DNA report proved that the minor was not sexually assaulted.

"The postmortem report/DNA report, circumstantial evidence and statement of several people negate the allegation of commission of rape," the report states.

CJP takes suo motu notice of Chichawatni minor burnt alive after alleged rape

Eight-year-old girl with mental disabilities had succumbed to her wounds at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday

According to the report, the girl found Rs10 lying around in her house after which she went to a nearby shop owned by Imdad Hussain from where bought a packet of firecrackers and three toffees.

About five to seven minutes later, the girl was burnt alive near her house.

The report states that the police have recorded the statement of 19 people in the case, adding that police are awaiting the chemical report of the girl’s clothes and shoes.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took the suo motu notice of an eight-year-old girl who succumbed to her wounds after being burnt alive and allegedly raped in Chichawatni.

Chief Justice Nisar took notice of the incident after it was reported in media, said a statement by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The CJP has summoned a report over the matter in the next 24 hours.

Media reports stated that Noor Fatima was burnt alive after being reportedly raped, the statement said, adding that the victim’s family and neighbours had appealed to the top judge to take notice of the case.

Eight-year-old girl burnt alive after alleged rape in Chichawatni; CM takes notice

The eight-year-old girl with mental disabilities succumbed to her wounds Tuesday morning

On April 8, the minor had left her house to buy sweets from a nearby shop. After she failed to return home, her parents and neighbours started looking for her. Three hours later, the girl was found allegedly raped and burnt by unidentified men in Ward 17 of Mohammadabad area of Chichawatni.

The girl succumbed to her wounds and passed away at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan calls Indian protest on consular access to Sikh pilgrims ‘baseless’

Pakistan calls Indian protest on consular access to Sikh pilgrims ‘baseless’

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Updated 45 minutes ago
Pakistan Army condemns attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

Pakistan Army condemns attack on Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence: ISPR

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Shots fired at SC justice residence: Bar councils withdraw strike call on CJP's request

Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

Sattar should clarify Kamal's accusations, says Khalid Maqbool

 Updated 2 hours ago
Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Governments should come and go but respect should remain intact: Rafique

Updated 4 hours ago
Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

Two FC officials martyred, five injured in cross-border attack in Kurram Agency

 Updated 5 hours ago
Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

Labourer rescued from 100-feet deep well in Multan

 Updated 6 hours ago
PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

PSP's doors are forever closed for Farooq Sattar: Mustafa Kamal

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM