Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
Raees Ansari

Shehbaz holds another meeting with Nisar; discusses various political issues

By
Raees Ansari

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar met once more on Sunday — reportedly their third meeting in a week. 

According to sources, the two discussed various party issues, including a strategy for the upcoming general elections and ways to strengthen the party, along with Shehbaz’s recent trip to Karachi and Peshawar.

Moreover, according to sources, the two party leaders discussed in the two-hour-long meeting the recent defection of PML-N lawmakers from south Punjab. 

The rift between Nisar, a veteran party leader from Rawalpindi, and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been brewing since July last year following Nawaz's disqualification and subsequent public offensive against his ouster.

Seems country’s biggest problem is whether I get party ticket or not: Nisar

Nisar's statement comes after a comment by Maryam Nawaz in which she criticised people 'not hopeful of getting tickets from PML-N' wanting to join PTI

On Saturday, Nisar, in a statement, said that it seems that the country's biggest problem is whether he gets a party ticket for the upcoming elections or not.

Nisar's statement came after Nawaz's daughter and upcoming party leader Maryam criticised on Friday people “not hopeful of getting tickets from the PML-N” wanting to join rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Maryam was likely responding to reports that Nisar may be joining the PTI — PML-N's arch nemesis. 

Earlier, Nisar had said he would not become part of any decision that makes Maryam the party's leader.

Furthermore, in February it was reported that Nawaz had parted ways with his longtime associate Nisar and decided to not extend an invitation to him for the Central Working Committee session.

Nisar meets CM Punjab, discusses party matters: sources

During the meeting, Nisar and CM Punjab discussed issues pertaining to the party

Nisar has also in the past publicly expressed reservations with senior PML-N leadership.

He also refused to be part of a new cabinet after Nawaz , the then PML-N president, was disqualified as prime minister.

Nisar, at various occasions, advised Nawaz not adopt a confrontational approach following his disqualification but the PML-N supremo ignored the advice and indirectly criticised Nisar as well. 

